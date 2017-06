Yoichiro Yamada is the new Consul General of Japan in Seattle. Born in Kobe, Yamada’s postings have included Moscow, Brussels (twice), Warsaw, New York, and Nairobi. Yamada believes that the best service an overseas mission can provide is to facilitate exchanges by connecting good-willed people with potential partners across the borders.

Yamada has BA from University of Tokyo and MPA from Columbia University. His hobbies are golf, go (game) and piano. Yamada is married with a son.