ICHS patients meet with Senator Patty Murray

Sen. Patty Murray visited International Community Health Services (ICHS) on June 16, spoke with staff and doctors, and collected opinions and concerns from patients and the local community.

“Sen. Murray’s advocacy comes at a time when the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola. “Six-thousand ICHS patients benefit from expanded Medicaid and an additional 2,200 risk being priced out of insurance coverage if they lose medical subsidies and tax credits.”

More than 600,000 Washington state residents risk losing health care coverage under the state’s Medicaid program with passage of the American Health Care Act, while another 72,000 to 100,000 risk losing their current private insurance.