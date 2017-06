On June 3, 15 aspiring classical artists, ages 20-35, from all over the world participated in the annual Ladies Musical Club (LMC)’s day-long Frances Walton Competition, at Magnolia Lutheran Church in Seattle.

The winners were Xiao Chen, piano; Bokyung Byun, guitar; Yasmina Spiegelberg, clarinet; and Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, violin. The four winners performed a free public concert before an enthusiastic audience.