Former West Seattle eyesore sells for $1 million

The sale of a home at 3243 Belvidere Avenue Southwest in Seattle closed on June 16 for $1.19 million.

Local real estate investor Jimmy Tang, who renovated the house, bought it in May 2016 for $427,000, beating out 40 other interested buyers.

He received an offer for the newly renovated home eight days after listing it on the market.

The structure, in the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle, had been vacant for years before Tang bought it, tore it down to its foundation, and rebuilt a bigger, modern home.