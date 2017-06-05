First Asian woman to lead ACCT

Emily Yim will become the first Asian woman to lead the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) this September as its chair.

The ACCT has a membership of more than 6,000 trustees and over 1,000 community and technical colleges nationwide and internationally.

Yim is the executive director of the Washington Alliance for Better Schools, a consortium of school districts throughout King and Snohomish counties.

She is also a former board member of the International District Housing Alliance in Seattle.

Yim earned her bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Political Science at the University of Washington.