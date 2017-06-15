Enter to win $250 and more in prizes!

THE OBJECTIVE:

Design a wearable outfit or garment that incorporates recycled materials and/or NWAW/Seattle Chinese Post newspapers.

Entries due {July 3}

Trashion Show {July 15}

TO ENTER, SEND:

— Your name, address, phone number, and e-mail address.

— Up to to 3 photographs of your design

— A brief description of your work

Entries can be directed to rsvp@nwasianweekly.com or mailed to:

Northwest Asian Weekly

Attn: Trashion Fashion

412 Maynard South

Seattle, WA 98104

(Multiple entries and all ages welcomed!)

Finalists will be announced in the NWAW’s {JULY 9} issue.

*Finalists must be available to showcase their designs on {JULY 15} at Chinatown/International District Dragon Fest to be eligible for prizes. Arrival/rehearsal at 11 a.m. Show at 1:30 p.m. Rain or shine.

PRIZES:

First Place: $250 + goodies + announcement in NWAW/SCP

Second Place: $150 + goodies + announcement in NWAW/SCP

Third Place: $100 + goodies + announcement in NWAW/SCP

Honorable Mentions: Announcements in NWAW/SCP

*If you need newsprint for your design, please come to the Asian Weekly’s office at 412 Maynard Avenue South to pick up back issues.

TITLE SPONSOR:

COMMUNITY SPONSOR: