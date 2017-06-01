EDITORIAL: Fall from grace

It was the photo that nearly broke the internet on Monday, May 29. And disappointed his fan base yet again.

Tiger Woods, once a legendary golfer and clean-cut role model — looked sad, glassy eyed, unshaven, and wore a sullen expression in a police mugshot.

The photo emerged early Memorial Day following Woods’ 3 a.m. arrest in Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods, who has been recovering from a back injury, has said that it was a mix of prescription medication he wasn’t used to. He denied that alcohol was involved.

Woods who changed the face of professional golf in 1997 by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters at age 21.

Woods who hasn’t won a major since the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.

Injuries and the 2010 infidelity and sex addiction scandal have blighted the latter years of Woods’ career.

The champion and trailblazer fell, but many of his fans stuck with him and forgave him.

Woods remains one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Forbes estimated that Woods made $45.5 million in endorsements in 2016.

Money, fame … he appeared to have everything. And he threw it all away.

The comeback that golf fans have waited for from Woods isn’t in the cards.

Now, he is the butt of jokes, and a poor role model, especially for children of color (Woods is of mixed African American, Chinese, Native American, Thai, and Dutch ancestry) who looked up to him.

Golf has moved on without Tiger Woods, and the sad thing is that the next generation are more likely to remember the mugshot than anything else.

It’s been said that your reputation is everything.

A truer statement was never uttered.