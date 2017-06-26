Northwest Asian Weekly

Canton Alley open

Ching Chan of SCIDpda cuts the ribbon at the Canton Alley reopening party (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

The historic Canton Alley was recently repaved, and the Chinatown-International District held a reopening ceremony and celebration on June 15.

In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food, and music, Chinese American author Dale Hom autographed copies of his book, “Walk Don’t Run: Growing Up Asian in Seattle,” in the alley.

The Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) and the Chinatown Historic Alley Partnership (CHAP) has worked for the Alley reactivation project for five years. The community’s long-term goal is to bring business back into the vacant storefronts to help draw more foot traffic.

