BECU’s definition of diversity

At BECU, we recognize the value of demographic diversity in our employees and members. Diversity in background, perspective, and thought is critical to our success in delivering value and service to our members and the communities that we serve.

BECU uses the following definition of diversity: race, color, religion, age, national origin, veteran status, mental or physical disability, sexual or gender orientation, citizenship status, genetic information, or any other protected classification.

Our goal is to recruit, develop, and manage high caliber talent from diverse backgrounds. This includes partnering with organizations like WorkSource and the University of Washington’s Intellectual House for recruiting events and career fairs. We are committed to ensuring that our workforce and board reflect the communities that we serve, and to fostering an authentic and inclusive environment in which all employees can thrive. To that end, BECU exceeds the most recent census and 2016 industry benchmark for racial ethnic minorities and gender diversity.

For members, as part of BECU’s Fair and Responsible Lending Program, we engage in the following activities to ensure that we do not discriminate on a prohibited basis against members in the granting of credit and that we comply with all applicable federal laws and regulations regarding fair lending:

We review all of our advertising to ensure that no terms or language are used that would discourage any community from applying for membership or credit;

We review all of our advertising to ensure that a variety of images are used to encourage all communities to apply for membership or credit;

We conduct an annual statistical analysis of our loan pricing and underwriting to ensure that we do not unlawfully

discriminate against individuals who are members of a protected class; We conduct an annual geographical analysis of our application and lending patterns, including comparisons to peer institutions to ensure that we are lending to all of our communities; and

Our marketing is focused on a broad socioeconomic spectrum and is aimed at inclusivity.

— Melanie Walsh

Senior Vice President, Human Resources