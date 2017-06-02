BECU’s definition of diversity

At BECU, we recognize the value of demographic diversity in our employees and members. Diversity in background, perspective, and thought is critical to our success in delivering value and service to our members and the communities that we serve.
BECU uses the following definition of diversity: race, color, religion, age, national origin, veteran status, mental or physical disability, sexual or gender orientation, citizenship status, genetic information, or any other protected classification.
Our goal is to recruit, develop, and manage high caliber talent from diverse backgrounds. This includes partnering with organizations like WorkSource and the University of Washington’s Intellectual House for recruiting events and career fairs. We are committed to ensuring that our workforce and board reflect the communities that we serve, and to fostering an authentic and inclusive environment in which all employees can thrive. To that end, BECU exceeds the most recent census and 2016 industry benchmark for racial ethnic minorities and gender diversity.
For members, as part of BECU’s Fair and Responsible Lending Program, we engage in the following activities to ensure that we do not discriminate on a prohibited basis against members in the granting of credit and that we comply with all applicable federal laws and regulations regarding fair lending:
- We review all of our advertising to ensure that no terms or language are used that would discourage any community from applying for membership or credit;
- We review all of our advertising to ensure that a variety of images are used to encourage all communities to apply for membership or credit;
- We conduct an annual statistical analysis of our loan pricing and underwriting to ensure that we do not unlawfully
discriminate against individuals who are members of a protected class;
- We conduct an annual geographical analysis of our application and lending patterns, including comparisons to peer institutions to ensure that we are lending to all of our communities; and
- Our marketing is focused on a broad socioeconomic spectrum and is aimed at inclusivity.
— Melanie Walsh
Senior Vice President, Human Resources
Comments
Amanda says
HR professional at Amazon here-BECU -diversity isn’t a cut and paste of federal compliance. We all have to hire how you are describing so this isn’t novel. Not sure what worksource -which we are all required to do-and a native program have to do with this journal. I know BECU is on campuses for other events I see them there so this is just odd. Seems a disconnect with the audience.
Amanda says
Also ps-googled their “fair lending” whatever and found this-another federal compliance. Nothing novel it’s a requirement it seems like ALL banks have….
https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/compliance/manual/4/iv-1.1.pdf
Ling says
I seen zero asians on your board or executive leadership? I see your recruiters out not you? What is this?!?
mike omura says
i find it ironic that for all the talk about diversity and serving of the API community there is not a single BECU branch with in the CID
Ling says
Good point….and my grandparents used to bank there but no one spoke their language so we went to chase