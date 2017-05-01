Seattle JACL 95th annual banquet awardees

Four people were honored on April 8 at the Seattle JACL 95th Annual Banquet. The event called, “Our Community: 75 Years After E.O. 9066” raised more than $70,000 for civil rights programming, youth scholarships, and Family 2.0 — a multicultural conference for API LGBTQ youth, their families, and allies. Larry Gossett was honored with the Civil Rights Achievement Award, Elsie Taniguchi with the Sam Shoji Unsung Hero Award, Densho with the Community Engagement Award, and Gobo Enterprises with the Corporate Award.