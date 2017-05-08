Rainier Valley Community Development Fund annual meeting

Approximately 200 people attended the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund (RVCDF)’s annual meeting on April 25. Executive Director Wayne Lau gave the Richard J. McIver Award to the Ethiopian Community in Seattle.
RVCDF is a nonprofit created in 1999 to help small businesses along the Martin Luther King, Jr. Way corridor weather the disruptions from construction of Seattle’s new light rail line.
Comments
jun and elgin quan says
very good job RVCDF is doing to bridge the cultural gap and restore financial gap to those in need.
great picture and smile too!