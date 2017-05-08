Northwest Asian Weekly

Rainier Valley Community Development Fund annual meeting

Wayne Lau (left) with representatives of the Ethiopian Community. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

Approximately 200 people attended the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund (RVCDF)’s annual meeting on April 25. Executive Director Wayne Lau gave the Richard J. McIver Award to the Ethiopian Community in Seattle.

RVCDF is a nonprofit created in 1999 to help small businesses along the Martin Luther King, Jr. Way corridor weather the disruptions from construction of Seattle’s new light rail line.

