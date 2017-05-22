Preeti Shridhar jumps into Port Commission race

Preeti Shridhar threw her hat into the ring on May 9 for Port Commission, and promises to represent all of the people of King County.

“I will ensure that our regional economy remains strong and the Port continues to lead in the aviation, maritime, and tourism industries,” said Shridhar. “Our region’s working class must be protected while we develop career pathways for young people and recent arrivals to create an economy that works for everyone.”

Shridhar works for the City of Renton. She also helped to launch the City of Seattle’s Climate Protection Initiative and introduced the City’s recycling and water conservation programs.