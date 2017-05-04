Northwest Asian Weekly

PICTORIAL: May Day Rallies

Activists gather around the statue of Chief Seattle in Tilikum Place in Belltown. (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

The march briefly stalls at Pacific Place as they wait for police to shut down the street (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

Activists take a loop around MOPOP and the Space Needle before settling in the union green at Seattle Center (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

The march follows the monorail out of Westlake and towards Seattle Center (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

May 1st Action Coalition (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

The march continues through downtown (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

In downtown, immigrants rights activists meet up with the “March on Amazon” (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

Local police and the sheriff’s department closely monitor the march (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

Activists continue their march towards Seattle Center (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

“We are Latinos. We are good.” (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

Native rights activists lead the march with a traditional dance (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

Activists from across a variety of movements turn up to support the immigrant and workers rights march. (Photo by Andrew Okada/NWAW)

