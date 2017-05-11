Northwest Asian Weekly’s 35th anniversary: Let’s hear it from our readers

The only weekly English-edition newspaper serving the Asian community in the state of Washington for 35 years.

“Let’s hear it for the Northwest Asian Weekly. The lively, informative newspaper, a must-read for 35 years, covers the latest news, ranging from business developments to personalities, politics and pop culture. The Asian Weekly forges the bonds that bind, strengthen, and empower an entire community.”

— Jean Godden, former Seattle City Councilmember.

“I have read the Asian Weekly from day one and I love it. I like all the information, including Assunta’s blog, and I learn a lot.”

— May Shing, retired reader.



“The combined efforts of the Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post reach thousands of readers across our region to keep people not only informed about what is happening but in a way that connects them to the perspectives and opinions of people that share their culture and heritage. That commonality and shared experience provides a lens that may not always be found elsewhere in

the press or media.”

— Mike Fong, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Chief of Staff.

“For three and a half decades, the Northwest Asian Weekly has been an invaluable community news outlet. From reporting on local cultural events, serving as a resource to highlight the work of community leaders, to providing a forum to share innovative ideas that inform the diverse communities that live in the Northwest, the Northwest Asian Weekly has shaped the course of our region’s history.”

— U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, Washington’s 9th District

“Since I can’t attend all the API events or meetings, I love staying involved vicariously through the NWAW coverage. The recognition features of the API community is wonderful, as were the years (and decades) of women’s luncheons. Having grown up in a very homogeneous community of Gate and Centralia, Washington, NWAW supplemented my education of API issues and diverse people of the Puget Sound area.”

— State Rep. Cindy Ryu, 32nd Legislative District

“A newspaper has the power to inform and move public opinion. I’ve appreciated the Northwest Asian Weekly for its steadfast coverage of both controversial and everyday life stories affecting our diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”

— Michael Itti, Executive Director, Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

“You’ve been a keystone for the international community as a vital source of news and information. Thank you for your unwavering dedication to reflecting the heart and voices of the greater Seattle Asian community for 35 years.”

— Karen Yoshitomi, Executive Director, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington

“Since I first ‘discovered’ the paper while shopping in the International District, I’ve been an avid reader for over two decades. The high quality, in-depth original journalism, and broad spectrum of accurate news coverage has kept me captivated from my college days, through my early career, and into my professional life.

We need a news outlet that is not afraid to tackle the controversial issues from all sides, especially on topics regarding Asians and Pacific Islanders that is sometimes glossed over by other news agencies.”

— Peter Kwon, SeaTac City Councilmember

“I’ve enjoyed connecting with the Northwest Asian Weekly through events and interviews about the issues that are important to the community. This publication does a great job of keeping readers informed about how the state government is responding to education, public safety, immigration, and many other vital issues that matter to your readers. We need this important media voice now, more than ever. Congratulations to 35 years!”

— Gov. Jay Inslee

“To understand the importance of the Northwest Asian Weekly is to understand hope itself, to feel rescued from doubt once a week when that wonderful paper would hit the stands. There were many a day when I absolutely couldn’t wait to read the reviews, the talk of the town, and the letters, to hear the debates I knew so well, and profiles of people, some strange, some familiar. The Northwest Asian Weekly was part of what made me happier in Chinatown than I ever thought I could be under the circumstances that were my life.”

— Mac Crary, longtime reader

“Through the NWAW Foundation, I was invited to participate in Rainbow Bookfest for several years. Through the efforts of (publisher) Assunta [Ng], Carmen Palomera, and many volunteers, we minority American writers got a chance to interact with minority American readers. Plus, we got to interact with other minority American writers, and I got to discover the wealth of talent the Northwest offers… [The] Northwest Asian Weekly upholds the true tradition of journalism, which means putting differing viewpoints out there and letting the readers decide.”

— Frederick Su, reader

“We appreciate your commitment to amplifying Asian American and Pacific Islander stories in our community. Thank you for keeping us informed and connected for over three decades!”

— Minh-Duc Nguyen, Helping Link

“Wow, 35 years! I look forward to reading the Northwest Asian Weekly from the cover to the back page. My favorite sections are the articles and your blogs! Congratulations on keeping the community informed for 35 YEARS!”

— Patsy Yamada

“What started out as the Seattle Chinese Post became the NW Asian Weekly when Assunta Ng realized that many folks from various Asian communities were reading the paper. A good thing because the paper is still here after 35 years, being an important news source for so many! Congratulations!”

— Lori Matsukawa, KING 5 anchor

“I dropped by one Friday morning and witnessed several Chinese men stopping in to buy copies of the Chinese Post. I was surprised and a bit moved because I realized this was their weekly practice. This meant they had integrated this habit of visiting the Asian Weekly’s office as a part of their lives.”

— Mari Kim, PhD, Manager of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at Homestead Community Land Trust

“Good job, Northwest Asian Weekly! I enjoy your paper and look forward to each issue that keeps us informed on current news in our area and the world. Congratulations on your programs that recognize those who are ‘making a difference.’”

— Louise Matsumoto, retired

“I can’t believe that it’s been over 35 years since [publisher Assunta Ng] came into my travel agency in Chinatown, International District wanting input about publishing a Seattle Chinese newspaper. I was excited and said, “Go for it!” [She] not only published one newspaper — the Seattle Chinese Post, but also added the Northwest Asian Weekly. Assunta, you gave so many gifts to our pan-Asian community by educating many other communities with your newspapers, about what we did and how we contributed to America in positive ways. Thank you … you did us proud!”

— Vi Mar, reader

“For a city to succeed and thrive, it must have both a vibrant immigrant community and ethnic media run by the community for that community. Thankfully, the City of Seattle has both. Newspapers like Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post help ensure our immigrant and refugee neighbors are informed and civically engaged. It also means that departments like the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs can effectively reach and serve vulnerable immigrant families. Congratulations to the Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post. We look forward to a continued partnership.”

— Joaquin Uy, City of Seattle Ethnic Media and Communications Specialist

“I was a youth participant in Northwest Asian Weekly’s Seattle Youth Leadership Program (SYLP) in 2007 and in those three weeks, I came out of the program feeling empowered, confident, and I gained a strong sense of solidarity, love, and respect for my peers. I love how the Northwest Asian Weekly supports local businesses and covers stories surrounding the Asian American community here in Seattle. It is definitely important, as it normally isn’t covered.”

— Tracey Wong, dance teacher

“With 35 years of service, you have much to be proud of. The [Northwest Asian Weekly] has become the voice and the go-to source for anyone wanting to know the current issues impacting the community. I know that if you look back at all of the past issues, you will find and feel the true pulse of the International District.”

— Tim Otani

Vice President External Affairs Manager, NW, Union Bank

“My late wife, Bertha, and I, as well as our family, have been readers of Northwest Asian Weekly since day one. We thank you and salute you for keeping Asian American and Pacific Islander news shared with our community.”

— Herb Tsuchiya

“Assunta [Ng], her family, and her staff have informed the community of vital information and news for decades. The newspaper doesn’t just speak to the community, but keeps the broader media informed of information relevant to all citizens of the Northwest.”

— Joan Yoshitomi, community leader

“The Northwest Asian Weekly provides me with timely API community news, human interest stories, and notices of upcoming events. It connects me with our diverse ethnic communities across the region, state, country, and indeed, the world. Thank you to the dedicated staff and may the NWAW celebrate many more anniversaries!”

— Frieda Takamura

“The Northwest Asian Weekly helps me to feel more connected and I always learn! I first read Assunta’s blog, then the Editorial, and ‘Names in the News.’ Finally, I get organized by starting at the front page.”

— Ken Colling, former Goodwill CEO

