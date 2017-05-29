The Auburn City Council and Mayor Nancy Backus declared May 22, 2017 to be Never Again — Executive Order 9066 Day. On May 22, 1942, members of the Army traversed the Auburn Valley, stapling white, text filled posters on telephone poles with the message: “ …all persons of Japanese ancestry, both alien and non-alien, will be evacuated…by 12 o’clock noon, P.W.T., Friday, May 22, 1942.”

Evacuees formed roughly 28 percent of Auburn’s population. They were PTA presidents, farmers, mechanics, homemakers, and students — leaving their homes with only one week of preparation.

The declaration on May 15 was made to recognize the injustice of this dark chapter of American history, and in hopes that no other such orders will be made throughout America and the City of Auburn’s future.