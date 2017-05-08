Memorial for Highline teacher Lonny Kaneko

Highline College held a memorial on May 3 for Lonny Kaneko, who died on March 30.

Kaneko, a Japanese American, was a poet, playwright, essayist, short-story writer, and, for 50 years, a teacher at Highline College in Des Moines, Wash. He was born to Nisei parents in 1939 in Seattle and spent three years in the Minidoka camp in Idaho during World War II.

The May 3 on-campus gathering celebrated Kaneko’s life and work, and Todd Kaneko read from some of his father’s work.

Memorial donations can be made to the Lonny Kaneko Fund, which supports writing awards and scholarships for Highline students.