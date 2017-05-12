Lockes divorced, remain good friends

By Ruth Bayang

Former Washington governor Gary Locke told the Northwest Asian Weekly on May 10, “It has never been a secret that we are divorced; we have simply not advertised it.”

In regards to the former first lady, Mona Locke, Gary Locke said, “We remain very good friends and do things together in the community, especially with the kids.”

The Lockes filed for divorce in 2014, and it was finalized in April 2015. Mona Locke posted on her Facebook page on April 15, 2017, “As of today, Gary and I have been divorced for two years. As you may know (until recent media coverage), we have kept it quite private. For that I am thankful as it has allowed us time to process and rebuild our friendship in a constructive and supportive way, out of the public eye and media scrutiny. To this day, we remain very close, partner on fun and worthy projects, and are focused on being the best parents we can be.”

This is a more direct confirmation of her divorce from Gary Locke. Last October, Mona Locke penned a widely read Facebook essay on sexual harassment in which she stated that she is the “former wife of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce who then became U.S. Ambassador to China.”

The two met when she was a television reporter at a Seattle station. They tied the knot in 1994. The Lockes have three children — Emily, Dylan, and Madeline.

In addition to public appearances and speaking engagements, Gary Locke works part time at law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, where he serves as a consultant advising clients on U.S.-China issues.