Kai Market opens

Kai Market, an Uwajimaya spin-off which opened in South Lake Union this week, is having its grand opening on May 3.

The store — at 400 Fairview Ave N — features an array of Asian staples and condiments, Asian snacks, and beverages, as well as seafood dishes to grab on the go.

For its official grand opening on May 3, Kai Market will be giving out a free snack bag with purchase to the first 250 customers.

Leaders of Uwajimaya believe the smaller-format store means the company can expand to more areas without having as much of a cost commitment.