Julie Locke remembrance

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20 for Julie Locke (Bo Kam Ng), the mother of former Washington governor Gary Locke.

She died on April 6 in her home at age 90, after battling Parkinson’s for 40 years.

The third oldest among 10 children, Julie was born in Hong Kong. In 1947, she was introduced to Jimmy Locke, who served with the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. The two soon married and moved to Seattle.

Julie partnered with Jimmy in running Sadie’s Cafe in the Pike Place Market in the 1950s and then Florentia Street Grocery in 1960 until their retirement 22 years later. Julie specialized in traditional Chinese dishes, including dim sum delicacies, and she had a passion for sewing and knitting.

She is survived by her children Marian (Peter) Monwai, Gary Locke, Jannie (Edward) Chow, Jeffrey (Doris) Locke, and Rita (Joe) Yoshihara, 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, four brothers, and one sister.

The memorial service will be held at the Chinese Baptist Church at 5801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kin On Nursing Home, 4416 S. Brandon, Seattle, or Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2053 152nd Ave. N.E., Redmond.