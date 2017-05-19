Joanne and Bruce Harrell receive UW’s 2017 Odegaard Award

REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION FROM VIEWPOINT MAGAZINE

SEATTLE – University of Washington (UW) Regent Joanne Harrell and Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell have been named the 2017 recipients of the UW’s Charles E. Odegaard Award.

The award was presented at the 47th annual Celebration event hosted by the UW Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D) and Friends of the Educational Opportunity Program (FEOP) on May 16, at the Husky Union Building on the UW Seattle campus.

Established in 1973, the Odegaard award honors individuals whose leadership in the community exemplifies the former UW president’s work on behalf of diversity. It is the only University and community-selected award, and is regarded as the highest achievement in diversity at the UW.

Two shining examples of diversity at UW

It’s early evening at the Harrell house. Bruce is in the living room on his cellphone discussing business when Joanne comes to the door fresh after a run through Seward Park.

Everyone removes their shoes, following a practice set by Bruce’s mother, Rose, a Japanese American who spent part of her childhood interned at Minidoka. After the war she met Clayton Harrell, a classmate at Garfield High. They made their home in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Bruce also attended Garfield, where he graduated valedictorian. He enrolled in the UW on a football scholarship.

Joanne grew up in a military family living in Washington, D.C., before her father retired to Tacoma. She graduated from Wilson High. Enrolling at UW and studying communication and business led her to a career in the technology and nonprofit sectors. From her time as a student, she has sought different ways to support her communities, including serving on the UW Board of Regents since 2009.

Tell us about your college experience.

Joanne: Out of deciding what I didn’t want to do, I focused on what did I want to do. When I started at the UW, I was going to go to medical school. But by my junior year I decided I wanted to be more people centered. Communications turned out to be a good fit.

When I look at my life I feel such gratitude and appreciation for the University. One of the roles of a university is to provide social mobility and access. In my case, I think our University did a very good job.

Bruce: I was on a football scholarship. I would always spend the fall quarter practicing and playing and then catching up on my credits during the winter. As an athlete you’re always busy. I was a political science major with plans to go to law school. I knew I wanted to be a lawyer since I was 12. I wanted to do something where I could effect change.

What was campus like?

Joanne: This was still a time when the Black Panthers were on campus. It was turbulent. The Ethnic Cultural Center was a very important convening place. Even now, years later as a regent, that’s still there in the back of my head: Students need a place where they are comfortable and can convene.

Back then there was an emerging Hispanic and Latino movement as well. I remember the protests and learning about Chavez [in support of farmworkers] and taking part in the lettuce boycott. Even back then we were multicultural.

Bruce: The University was a great place to make friends. Of course Joanne is my best friend, but two of my male best friends are Doug Martin, who was on the football team, and Kirby Collins, my roommate. I love fishing and Doug Martin and I would fish after games on Saturday night and on Sunday after film.

Forty years later, these core friendships are strong and intact. That was one of the best gifts the University gave me.

What do you think about students now?

Joanne: Students now are facing very real fears and concerns. I approach things with compassion, and I seek to connect. As a regent, that’s how I look at my role. I love it when students come to us [the board]. They bring such passion and energy—and sometimes anger. But it’s so important for them to come to us. That’s how we learn. It’s wonderful to have seen one side as a student and now to see the other side. As a student I never thought I would be a regent.

Last year, students came to the board asking that the University divest from coal. I told them, “We are willing to go through this journey with you, we will partner in analyzing the divestment.” And we did. I want to help them learn to trust in the process, to engage and go in and work with the people inside.

If you could go back and talk to your student self, what would you say?

Joanne: Some things that I did worked well. I was disciplined, focused and very school oriented. But it is important to look more broadly than what is right next to you. Join student government. That is a wonderful way to become aware of your potential to impact change. I would also say, “Be bold. Remember the importance of confidence and always engage in positive self-talk.”

Bruce: I was always in a hurry. I was in a rush to graduate. In a rush to finish law school. I would say, “Enjoy the moment. There is so much around you, you should want to slow up and drink it all in.” — Hannelore Sudermann