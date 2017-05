Helen Gym, the first Asian American woman to serve on the Philadelphia City Council, received the Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award on April 17. She is the first Asian American recipient of the award, which recognizes women in state and local government.

A second generation Korean, Gym was commended for her leadership in fighting for sanctuary cities and immigrant rights. Gym was presented the award at the We Are EMILY gala in Washington, D.C. on May 3.