Farewell to Seattle’s Consul General of Japan

A farewell party was held for the Consul General of Japan on April 24. Masahiro Omura has served in Seattle since 2013. About 200 people attedned the event including Uwajimaya chairman Tomio Moriguchi and his wife Jenny Li, King county executive Dow Constantine and his wife Shirley Carlson. Omura also took part in a rendition of “Eikou no Kakehashi” with the Evergreen Glee Club.