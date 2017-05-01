Northwest Asian Weekly

Farewell to Seattle’s Consul General of Japan

Dow Constantine (second from left) and wife Shirley Carlson chatting with Omura. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

From left: Masahiro Omura, Akiko Omura, Jenny Li, and Tomio Moriguchi. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Omura singing with the Evergreen Glee Club. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

A farewell party was held for the Consul General of Japan on April 24. Masahiro Omura has served in Seattle since 2013. About 200 people attedned the event including Uwajimaya chairman Tomio Moriguchi and his wife Jenny Li, King county executive Dow Constantine and his wife Shirley Carlson. Omura also took part in a rendition of “Eikou no Kakehashi” with the Evergreen Glee Club.

