THE OBJECTIVE:
Design a wearable outfit or garment that incorporates recycled materials and/or NWAW/Seattle Chinese Post newspapers.
Entries due {July 3}
Trashion Show {July 15}
TO ENTER, SEND:
— Your name, address, phone number, and e-mail address.
— Up to to 3 photographs of your design
— A brief description of your work
Entries can be directed to rsvp@nwasianweekly.com or mailed to:
Northwest Asian Weekly
Attn: Trashion Fashion
412 Maynard South
Seattle, WA 98104
(Multiple entries and all ages welcomed!)
Finalists will be announced in the NWAW’s {JULY 9} issue.
*Finalists must be available to showcase their designs on {JULY 15} at Chinatown/International District Dragon Fest to be eligible for prizes. Arrival/rehearsal at 11 a.m. Show at 1:30 p.m. Rain or shine.
PRIZES:
- First Place: $250 + goodies + announcement in NWAW/SCP
- Second Place: $150 + goodies + announcement in NWAW/SCP
- Third Place: $100 + goodies + announcement in NWAW/SCP
- Honorable Mentions: Announcements in NWAW/SCP
*If you need newsprint for your design, please come to the Asian Weekly’s office at 412 Maynard Avenue South to pick up back issues.
