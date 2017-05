Debadutta Dash has joined the Olympia University of Business & Technology (OUBT) as its Public Relations Officer and Director of Community Outreach.

Dash was a 2015 candidate for the Position 5 seat on the Seattle City Council. The Indian American, who came to the U.S. from India in 1996, has served as a commissioner on the Washington State Commission on Asian and Pacific American Affairs and is founding co-chair of the Washington State and India Trade Relations Action Committee.