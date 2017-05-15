Canlis, Filipino American snags James Beard Award

Nelson Daquip, the wine and spirits director at Seattle restaurant Canlis, took the stage on May 1 with Canlis’ owners, as they were presented the James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program.

Daquip, a Filipino and native of Hawaii, left Alan Wong’s in Honolulu 15 years ago to continue his food and beverage career in Seattle.

The Canlis brothers turned the microphone over to Daquip and he shared his thank-yous, ending his remarks, “with gratitude and aloha, thank you all very much.”

Daquip’s bio on Canlis’ website says he became the most-rapidly promoted employee in the restaurant’s history, rising from server assistant to wine director in four years.