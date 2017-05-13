Body of 85-year-old climber recovered from Everest, cremated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of an 85-year-old climber who died attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to scale Mount Everest was flown to Kathmandu where family and supporters held a funeral.

The death of Min Bahadur Sherchan has also revived concerns about allowing elderly people to attempt scale mountain peaks where the conditions are harsh and oxygen level low.

Sherchan’s body was flown by helicopter to Kathmandu on May 7, a day after the Nepali died at the Everest base camp.

At a community center, his family, friends and supporters offered flowers and a colorful scarf as Buddhist monks chanted a religious hymn and burnt sandalwood incense.

Sherchan first scaled Everest in May 2008 when he was 76 — at the time becoming the oldest climber to reach the top.