Nearly 1,000 people attended the ArtsFund’s 29th annual celebration on May 4 at the Westin Seattle.

Glenn Kawasaki, a biotech entrepreneur and philanthropist, was honored with the Outstanding Contribution in the Arts award. Kawasaki currently serves on the boards or advisory boards of Pacific Northwest Ballet, Spectrum Dance Theatre, zoe | juniper, and Khambatta Dance Company, and is the Board President of Velocity Dance Center. He is also a Founding Trustee of Seattle Dance Project and Whim W’Him, and a former Trustee of ArtsFund.