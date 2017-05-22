Northwest Asian Weekly

Advertisement
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / ArtsFund’s 29th Annual Celebration

ArtsFund’s 29th Annual Celebration

By Leave a Comment

Mari Horita, CEO of ArtsFund (left) with Glenn Kawasaki, Outstanding Contribution in the Arts awardee.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the ArtsFund’s 29th annual celebration on May 4 at the Westin Seattle.

Glenn Kawasaki, a biotech entrepreneur and philanthropist, was honored with the Outstanding Contribution in the Arts award. Kawasaki currently serves on the boards or advisory boards of Pacific Northwest Ballet, Spectrum Dance Theatre, zoe | juniper, and Khambatta Dance Company, and is the Board President of Velocity Dance Center. He is also a Founding Trustee of Seattle Dance Project and Whim W’Him, and a former Trustee of ArtsFund.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *