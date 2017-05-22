The 2017 Bloom Gala on May 6 raised more than $218,000 for International Community Health Services (ICHS) — a record-breaking amount according to Nancy Lee, Vice President of the ICHS Foundation Board.

The money will go toward supporting uncompensated patient care delivered within ICHS clinics. Last year, ICHS provided $1.3 million in care to low-income patients who could not afford to pay for services.

Also at the event, Dr. Allen Muramoto and Country Doctor Community Health Centers were recognized with the 2017 Bamboo Awards for Health.