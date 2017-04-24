Two South Asian Americans to fill key positions in Trump administration

Vishal J. Amin, currently senior counsel on the House Judiciary Committee, was named to serve as intellectual property enforcement coordinator, according to an April 7 White House news release. Known informally as the “IP czar,” the position was created by Congress in 2008 to develop ways to combat piracy.

The president also said he planned to nominate Neomi Rao, a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, to fill the role of administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to the news release. Rao would lead an office tasked with reviewing regulations from the executive branch, approving government collection of information, establishing statistical practices, and coordinating federal privacy policy.