Tay Quach, a housing specialist with InterIm CDA since October 1997, worked her last day with the nonprofit on Feb. 28.

Known as “Aunty Tay” in the community, Quach grew up in Vietnam speaking Vietnamese, as well as Cantonese and Mandarin, as her grandfather had immigrated from China.

When asked what she will do in retirement, she said she would visit the YMCA and take care of her health.