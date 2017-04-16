Portland Japanese Garden expansion complete

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Japanese Garden’s largest improvement in a half century has been completed on time, despite bad weather, neighbor complaints and a $33.5 million price tag.

The public can now see the results of years of fundraising and 20 months of construction to execute a concept by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

Kuma is known for designing the $1.5 billion National Stadium for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The ambitious project in Portland’s Washington Park has transformed land leading up to the hilltop entrance of the garden, considered one of the most-authentic outside of Japan, but not the garden itself.

The expansion added 3.4 acres to the front of the 9.1-acre garden. The larger footprint allows for new educational facilities and event spaces.

Challenges also included the steep terrain, landslides and storm water issues.