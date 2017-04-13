Gene’s party AT Joyale Seafood Restaurant included: 12 course Chinese dinner, live music from Randy Litch, three couples of professional ballroom dancers who performed, and over 200 guests.
Thanks to Cari Murotani for coordinating the fundraising effort for this ad. she collected about $500.
Proceeds from this ad, will be donated to Kin On Health Care and Wing Luke Asian Museum
Photos by George Liu/NWAW
From:
Wally Bowman
Cari Murotani
Sally Soo
Nelson Eng
Guy Trise
Susie Relie
Leland
Kim
Chester Chiva
Terry & Judy Sao
K.D. Mann
Mike Dormann
Vi Florian
Wally Florian
Pat Stalkele
Linda Phan
Rey & Grace Furigay
Ben Sarver
Helen Leetch
Alphonso & Poma Rodrigues
John White
Haishu Wang
Clyde Bernhagen
Bonnie Birch
Nick Huting
Youlon Ma
Ahgni
Mae Wong
Molly Angeles & Tom Hoshikawa
Cynthia & Jay del Rosario
Corey & Lorena Moy
Vi Mar
Elsie Leilani Taniguchi
Marcella Thorson
Donna Schukar
Pamela Swan
George & Ruby Tsao
Dan & Shirley Ko
Roxanne
Stuart & Jadina Terashita
Comments
Raymond Eng says
Thanks so much to everyone at the Northwest Asian Weekly. My dad’s 100th Birthday party was the perfect gift ..He had a grand time and more great memories of moments spent with friends and family. He loved every dance and man did he dance.
Thanks for sharing his moment and running a wonderful ad
Thanks so much for running this ad.