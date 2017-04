A fourth Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. MRJ90 flight test aircraft arrived on April 1 in Moses Lake, Wash.

The plane joins three other prototypes of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Japan’s first homegrown commercial jetliner, that had arrived previously. All four prototypes will undergo testing in Washington state.

Mitsubishi Aircraft has postponed the planned delivery date of its first MRJs to All Nippon Airways (ANA) to 2020, citing design changes, including to its wiring.