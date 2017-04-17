Northwest Asian Weekly

JCCCW fundraiser

The Moriguchi family receiving the Tomodachi award. From left: Tomoko Matsuno, Denise Moriguhi, Tomio Moriguchi, and JCCCW President Kurt Tokita (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) announced that it surpassed $85,000 in gross revenue from contributions received at its annual fundraising luncheon on March 31.

More than 400 people attended the event which also honored the Moriguchi family (Tomio and Denise Moriguchi and Tomoko Matsuno) with the Tomodachi award for embodying the vision and mission of JCCCW.

Gary Weiss (right) with winners of the airline ticket raffle. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

Gary Weiss, Director of Marketing for All Nippon Airways (ANA) gave roundtrip tickets for two to Tokyo, in a raffle drawing.

