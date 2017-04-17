JCCCW fundraiser

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) announced that it surpassed $85,000 in gross revenue from contributions received at its annual fundraising luncheon on March 31.

More than 400 people attended the event which also honored the Moriguchi family (Tomio and Denise Moriguchi and Tomoko Matsuno) with the Tomodachi award for embodying the vision and mission of JCCCW.

Gary Weiss, Director of Marketing for All Nippon Airways (ANA) gave roundtrip tickets for two to Tokyo, in a raffle drawing.