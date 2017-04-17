ICHS CEO Batayola honored

International Community Health Services’ (ICHS) CEO, was honored on April 1 at the University of Washington Women’s Center’s WOMEN of COURAGE: Undaunted gala. Teresita Batayola was named a WOMAN of COURAGE for her achievements bringing equity and diversity to local and global communities.

“It’s hard to find a more passionate and effective advocate for ICHS and the community’s needs than Teresita,” said Hiroshi Nakano, Director of Value Based Care at Valley Medical Center and a member of ICHS’ Board of Directors.

Batayola has served as CEO since 2008, after joining ICHS in 2004.