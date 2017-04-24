Easter egg hunt for visually impaired kids

Dozens took part in a special kind of Easter egg hunt on April 8. Pioneers, a community service group, hosted its annual egg hunt for visually-impaired kids at the Wesley Homes Retirement Community in Des Moines. The group puts beepers in eggs so the kids can find them and trade them in for candy.

Pioneers also invited guide dog puppies to meet the kids and socialize the dogs.

One of the participants was 11-year-old Joseph — recently adopted from China by Joanne Greco. This is his first Easter and egg hunt. He knows about 50 English words so far, and one of them is now ‘beep.’