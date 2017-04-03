China Council 37th annual banquet

The Washington State China Relations Council held its 37th annual banquet on March 15 at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center. With the theme “The Future of U.S.-China Trade Relations,” Carla Hills, former U.S. Trade Representative under President George H. W. Bush, introduced by Gary Locke gave the keynote speech. The new president, Mercy Kuo, and its new chairman, T. Andrew Wilson, were also welcomed at the event.