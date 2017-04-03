Cabiao, Filipino health care leader retires

Sefie Cabiao, a community advocate at International Community Health Services (ICHS) for nearly two decades, retired from her job on March 24. Cabiao helped educate Filipino immigrants and families about issues such as diabetes awareness, breast and cervical health screening, nutrition, exercise, and voter registration. Her fluency in Ilocano and Tagalog allowed her to build bridges with the community. “Sefie is one big heart in her love for the Filipino community and ICHS,” said ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola. “Add her tenacity and her commitment to that heart and you can immediately feel the huge hole caused by her retirement.” Even in retirement, Cabiao will remain close to the ICHS family. Her daughter, Jennifer, works as a contracts coordinator.