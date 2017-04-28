By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month Celebration will be held at the Seattle Center Armory on May 7 from 11:45 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Organizers are expecting 15 performances on stage this year. The headliner is a Filipino a capella group called Filharmonic — they were featured in the movie Pitch Perfect 2 and NBC’s musical competition, Sing-Off.

The always popular Hum Bow Eating Contest has been renamed the “Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Eating Contest” in Sugiyama memory. The lifelong local community activist passed away in January after a long battle with cancer. The theme of this year’s contest is “The Battle of the TV stations.” Five teams from KOMO (Ryan Yamamoto and Morgan Chesky), KING (Lori Matsukawa and David Espinosa-Hall), KIRO (Natasha Chen and Patranya Bhoolsuwan), KCTS (Enrique Cerna and FlorAngela Davila), and Q13 (Aaron Levine and Annie Andrews) will duke it out.

There will also be children’s activities, a cultural display of nations, and food trucks. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information visit apiheritage.com.