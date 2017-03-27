Yang seeks to become the first Hmong woman judge in U.S.

Kashoua “Kristy” Yang, an attorney in Wisconsin, is currently campaigning to be a Milwaukee County circuit court judge ahead of the April 4 election.

If elected, Yang would become the first female Hmong judge in the country and only the second judge of Hmong descent after Judge Paul Lo in Merced County, Calif.

“I went to law school with the intention of helping people and then I realized the role I needed to be in is that of a judge,” said Yang, who grew up in a refugee camp in Thailand after the Vietnam War. Yang obtained her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.