Washington justice to feds: Keep immigration agents away

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The chief justice of the Washington state Supreme Court is urging the Department of Homeland Security to keep immigration agents away from courthouses.

In a letter on March 22 to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst says it’s “deeply troubling” that lawyers and judges have been telling her they’ve seen more immigration agents in and around courthouses.

Fairhurst says the development impedes the fundamental mission of the courts, which she says is to ensure that everyone receives due process and access to justice regardless of their immigration status.

The chief justice of California’s Supreme Court sent a similar letter two weeks ago.

The letters followed reports of arrests at courthouses in California, Oregon and Texas as federal immigration agents have been called on to increase deportations under President Donald Trump.