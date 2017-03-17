Seattle homeless told to leave for new shelter

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle homeless shelter is trying to figure out alternative sleeping arrangements for 75 men who will be displaced once the city takes over the building and puts a new homeless shelter there.

KOMO-TV reported on March 14 that Operation Nightwatch offers men a place to stay overnight in the lobby of a building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International district.

The organization has received notice that it must stop using the building by May 10 to make way for the Navigation Center, the city’s new 24/7 homeless shelter.

Rev. Rick Reynolds with Operation Nightwatch says he’s been told the city will help them find a new spot, but he’s not sure whether the group will be able to afford it.

The city’s Human Services Department said in a statement it wants to ensure Operation Nightwatch can continue its services uninterrupted.