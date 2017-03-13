Satwinder Kaur to run for Kent City Council

A former city of Kent employee, Satwinder Kaur, announced on March 1 that she will run for the Kent City Council Position No. 2 to replace Jim Berrios starting in 2018.

Kaur worked as an executive assistant with the City Council in 2012 and 2013.

“I would like to be a voice of all Kent residents,” Kaur said in a media release. “I want to make the government processes more transparent for our residents and make access to public resources easier.”

Kaur said she grew up in a modest home in Kent, where her father instilled Sikh values of selfless service. She graduated from Kentridge High School in 2004, earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Washington University, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington.