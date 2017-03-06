Radical Walking Tours return

BAYAN-USA Pacific Northwest, an alliance of progressive Filipino groups, held a walking tour on Feb. 5 through the streets of Seattle.

Host Joaquin Uy showed participants significant points in the history of Filipinos in Seattle, focusing on labor history and cultural work. Participants learned about the dangerous and courageous organizing of multiple generations of Alaskeros (Alaskan cannery workers), their struggle for just working conditions, and how that work became a threat to the Marcos regime in the Philippines.