Oriental Garden Center closing

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Oriental Garden Center of Federal Way, Wash. will be closing its store and garden center for good, according to a March 20 news release.

Owners Dave Asahara and Joan Bloedel will retire upon selling their business after nearly six decades.

Founded in 1960, Oriental Garden Center sells a broad line of power equipment, tools, plants, gardening supplies, and general home improvement products.

Asahara said, “We feel privileged to have served Federal Way and the surrounding communities for over 57 years. On behalf of my family, I want to thank all of our loyal customers and friends for their support and patronage.”

Oriental Garden Center is promoting a “Going Out of Business Sale” to liquidate all its inventory, along with its furniture, fixtures, and equipment.