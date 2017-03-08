Northwest Asian Weekly’s 35th anniversary: Let’s hear it from our readers

The only weekly English-edition newspaper serving the Asian community in the state of Washington for 35 years.

“Let’s hear it for the Northwest Asian Weekly. The lively, informative newspaper, a must-read for 35 years, covers the latest news, ranging from business developments to personalities, politics and pop culture. The Asian Weekly forges the bonds that bind, strengthen, and empower an entire community.”

— Jean Godden, former Seattle City Councilmember.

“I have read the Asian Weekly from day one and I love it. I like all the information, including Assunta’s blog, and I learn a lot.”

— May Shing, retired reader.



“The combined efforts of the Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post reach thousands of readers across our region to keep people not only informed about what is happening but in a way that connects them to the perspectives and opinions of people that share their culture and heritage. That commonality and shared experience provides a lens that may not always be found elsewhere in

the press or media.”

— Mike Fong, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Chief of Staff.

“For three and a half decades, the Northwest Asian Weekly has been an invaluable community news outlet. From reporting on local cultural events, serving as a resource to highlight the work of community leaders, to providing a forum to share innovative ideas that inform the diverse communities that live in the Northwest, the Northwest Asian Weekly has shaped the course of our region’s history.”

— U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, Washington’s 9th District

“Since I can’t attend all the API events or meetings, I love staying involved vicariously through the NWAW coverage. The recognition features of the API community is wonderful, as were the years (and decades) of women’s luncheons. Having grown up in a very homogeneous community of Gate and Centralia, Washington, NWAW supplemented my education of API issues and diverse people of the Puget Sound area.”

— State Rep. Cindy Ryu, 32nd Legislative District

“A newspaper has the power to inform and move public opinion. I’ve appreciated the Northwest Asian Weekly for its steadfast coverage of both controversial and everyday life stories affecting our diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”

— Michael Itti, Executive Director, Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

