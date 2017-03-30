Metro ready to expand late-night bus service

Bus passengers traveling after 1 a.m. will have expanded late-night service under legislation approved on March 27 by the King County Council. It is the first major expansion of “Night Owl” bus service in 40 years.

In partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation, King County Metro will expand late-night bus service on Sept. 23 to meet growing demand from late-night and early-morning workers, as well as those enjoying nightlife and traveling off-hours to the airport.

Late-night Metro ridership increased 20 percent in the last five years. Metro and SDOT sponsored a public outreach process last year that drew more than 4,500 responses and identified better late-night transit options for:

Low-income and vulnerable populations

Workers in jobs with late-night or early-morning work shifts such as health care and many segments of the service industry

Travelers and workers heading between downtown to SeaTac Airport after 1 a.m.

People enjoying Seattle’s nightlife, including music and arts venues

Metro and SDOT will conduct additional outreach prior to the service change to inform riders of the changes.