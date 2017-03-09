Northwest Asian Weekly

Advertisement
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Features / Little Saigon protests at City Hall, demands to be heard, meets with councilmembers

Little Saigon protests at City Hall, demands to be heard, meets with councilmembers

By Leave a Comment

By Stacy Nguyen
Northwest Asian Weekly

Photo by Stacy Nguyen/NWAW

On Monday, March 6, Friends of Little Saigon organized a protest at Seattle City Hall. According to its press release, the protest, “is to demand that the mayor (Ed Murray) and city council give the neighborhood and communities the proper respect and recognize their voice as residents, families, business owners and community stewards. And to stop pitting one marginalized community against another.”

While the protest started outside City Hall, it eventually moved into council chambers, where about 30 people met with councilmembers Lorena González, Rob Johson, and Sally Bagshaw for an hour to discuss concerns.

See pictorial here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *