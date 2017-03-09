Little Saigon protests at City Hall, demands to be heard, meets with councilmembers

By Stacy Nguyen

Northwest Asian Weekly

On Monday, March 6, Friends of Little Saigon organized a protest at Seattle City Hall. According to its press release, the protest, “is to demand that the mayor (Ed Murray) and city council give the neighborhood and communities the proper respect and recognize their voice as residents, families, business owners and community stewards. And to stop pitting one marginalized community against another.”

While the protest started outside City Hall, it eventually moved into council chambers, where about 30 people met with councilmembers Lorena González, Rob Johson, and Sally Bagshaw for an hour to discuss concerns.

