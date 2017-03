Keiro Northwest held its Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 24 at the Westin Hotel Bellevue. More than 250 guests including Seattle sports legends Kazuhiro Sasaki, “Downtown Freddie Brown,” Gus Williams, and Edwin Bailey attended the event, which raised over $200,000 to support the Keiro rehab experience.

One of the items auctioned off was a private dinner for 12 with Chef Masahiro Morimoto.

The event was emceed by Mimi Gan and Harold Taniguchi.