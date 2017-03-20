ICHS’ Shahbazian named CFO of the Year

Hermes Shahbazian, chief financial officer at International Community Health Services (ICHS), is the Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2017 CFO of the Year for large nonprofits.

Since joining ICHS in 1994, the nonprofit has grown from 15 employees to nearly 500. The key to keeping stride with that change, Shahbazian said, is efficiency. “This strive to improve efficiency and effectiveness has not stopped, since technology keeps improving and we need to keep pace with the new technology.”

Shahbazian says ICHS’ flexibility will be crucial in adapting to changes in the healthcare industry.

ICHS offers affordable health care services to King County’s Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Carmen Loh, the vice president of finance for Thrive Washington, was Business Journal’s CFO of the Year for small nonprofits.